Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber is recycled rubber produced from automotive and truck scrap tires. During the recycling process, steel and tire cord (fluff) are removed, leaving tire rubber with a granular consistency.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber in global, including the following market information:
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
6-14 Mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber include LIBERTY TIRE, CRM, Emanuel Tire, Tire Disposal & Recycling, Entech, Manhantango Enterprises and reRubber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
6-14 Mesh
10-30 Mesh
30-50 Mesh
50-80 Mesh
80-200 Mesh
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Synthetic Turf
Playground Surfacing
Rubber Modified Asphalt
Molded Products
Rubber and Plastics
Others
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LIBERTY TIRE
CRM
Emanuel Tire
Tire Disposal & Recycling
Entech
Manhantango Enterprises
reRubber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Tire Crumb Rubber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled
