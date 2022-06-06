Enterprise Intranet Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An intranet is a restricted and private communications network hosted online. Each intranet is typically accessible by a specific group of people, such as the members of a team or company. Enterprise Intranet Solution exist to provide staff with a centralized location to work together, share media, communicate, train, provide and receive feedback, or otherwise collaborate on a variety of tasks.Employee intranet solutions allow companies to cherry-pick or bundle features from other types of software like internal communications software or business content management software. If the intranet doesn?t provide a feature natively, it will often integrate with common or frequently used software solutions and enable users to access it from inside the intranet portal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Intranet Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Intranet Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Intranet Solution include Passageways, Jostle, Simpplr, OpenRoad Communications Ltd, Jive Software/Aurea, Bonzai, Twine, Hub Intranet and Vialect Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Intranet Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Enterprises(10 to 49 Employees)
Medium-sized Enterprises(50 to 249 Employees)
Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People)
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Intranet Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Intranet Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Passageways
Jostle
Simpplr
OpenRoad Communications Ltd
Jive Software/Aurea
Bonzai
Twine
Hub Intranet
Vialect Inc
Microsoft
Zoho
Axero Solutions, LLC
IC
Verint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Intranet Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Intranet Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Intranet Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Intranet Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Intranet Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise Intranet Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise I
