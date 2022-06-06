Sprayed Cement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sprayed Cement in global, including the following market information:
Global Sprayed Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sprayed Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sprayed Cement companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sprayed Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Spraying Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sprayed Cement include Cemex, Sika, BASF, HeidelbergCement, LafargeHolcim, KPM Industries Ltd., Quikrete Companies Inc., Customcrete, Inc. and The Euclid Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sprayed Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sprayed Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sprayed Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Spraying
Wet Spraying
Global Sprayed Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sprayed Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Underground Mining
Water Recreational Activities
Protective Coatings
Refractory
Others
Global Sprayed Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sprayed Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sprayed Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sprayed Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sprayed Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sprayed Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cemex
Sika
BASF
HeidelbergCement
LafargeHolcim
KPM Industries Ltd.
Quikrete Companies Inc.
Customcrete, Inc.
The Euclid Chemical Company
LKAB Berg & Betong AB
JE Tomes & Associates, Inc.
Five Star Products, Inc.
US Concrete Products
Target Products Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sprayed Cement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sprayed Cement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sprayed Cement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sprayed Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sprayed Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sprayed Cement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sprayed Cement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sprayed Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sprayed Cement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sprayed Cement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sprayed Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sprayed Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sprayed Cement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprayed Cement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sprayed Cement Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprayed Cement Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sprayed Cement Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Dry Spraying
4.1.3 We
