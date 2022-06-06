Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) resins are copolymers of ethylene and ?-olefins with a low ?-olefin content; their density ranges from 0.915 to 0.925 g cm?3. These resins are semicrystalline materials that are produced in catalytic copolymerization reactions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins market was valued at 49660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 61450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Density, ?0.91 g/cm3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins include ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow, Prime Polymer Co, SABIC, Ineos, Westlake Chemical, LyondellBasell, Chevron Phillips Chemical and Borealis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Density, ?0.91 g/cm3
Density, ?0.92 g/cm3
Density, ?0.93 g/cm3
Density, ?0.93 g/cm3
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Film
Pipe
Injection-Molding Products
Blow-Molding Containers
Rotationally-Molding Products
Wire & Cable Covering Material
Others
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ExxonMobil Chemical
Dow
Prime Polymer Co
SABIC
Ineos
Westlake Chemical
LyondellBasell
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Borealis
NOVA Chemical
Sinopec
CNPC
USI Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Linear Low Density
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/