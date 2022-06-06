Plenoptic Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A plenoptic camera, captures information about the light field emanating from a scene; that is, the intensity of light in a scene, and also the direction that the light rays are traveling in space. This contrasts with a conventional camera, which records only light intensity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plenoptic Camera in global, including the following market information:
Global Plenoptic Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plenoptic Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plenoptic Camera companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plenoptic Camera market was valued at 922.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1792 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Plenoptic Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plenoptic Camera include Lytro, Avegant, FoVI 3D, Japan Display Inc (JDI), OTOY, Light Field Lab, Holografika, Lumii and Raytrix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plenoptic Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plenoptic Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plenoptic Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Plenoptic Camera
Focused Plenoptic Camera
Others
Global Plenoptic Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plenoptic Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Care
Defense
Media
Building
Industry
Other
Global Plenoptic Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plenoptic Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plenoptic Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plenoptic Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plenoptic Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plenoptic Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lytro
Avegant
FoVI 3D
Japan Display Inc (JDI)
OTOY
Light Field Lab
Holografika
Lumii
Raytrix
Leia
NVIDIA
Toshiba
Ricoh Innovations
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plenoptic Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plenoptic Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plenoptic Camera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plenoptic Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plenoptic Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plenoptic Camera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plenoptic Camera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plenoptic Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plenoptic Camera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plenoptic Camera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plenoptic Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plenoptic Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plenoptic Camera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plenoptic Camera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plenoptic Camera Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plenoptic Camera Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plenoptic Camera Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
