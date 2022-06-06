Liquorice Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquorice Extract from the root is a traditional oriental medicine. It was well known for its medicinal effects and has been used widely for food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tobacco, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquorice Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquorice Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquorice Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Liquorice Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquorice Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquorice Extract include Norevo, Scagro A/S, SK Bioland, Ruitenberg, Mafco, Glycyrrhiza Glabra, Licorice Kazakhstan, Cokey Co and Licorice Extract LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquorice Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquorice Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Liquorice Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Global Liquorice Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Liquorice Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Feed Industry
Others
Global Liquorice Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Liquorice Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquorice Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquorice Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquorice Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Liquorice Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Norevo
Scagro A/S
SK Bioland
Ruitenberg
Mafco
Glycyrrhiza Glabra
Licorice Kazakhstan
Cokey Co
Licorice Extract LLC
Herbochem
Handa Fine Chemicals
Daepyung
Alfarid Corporation Limited
ASEH
Zagros Licorice Co
Sepidan Osareh Co
F&C Licorice
Shanxi Huike Plant Development Co
Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical Co
Shanxi Tianzhirun
Beijing Gingko Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquorice Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquorice Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquorice Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquorice Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquorice Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquorice Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquorice Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquorice Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquorice Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquorice Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquorice Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquorice Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquorice Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquorice Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquorice Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquorice Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Liquorice Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/