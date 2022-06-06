Eccentric Screw Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Eccentric Screw Pump transfers fluid by means of the progress, through the pump, of a sequence of small, fixed shape, discrete cavities, as its rotor is turned. This leads to the volumetric flow rate being proportional to the rotation rate (bidirectionally) and to low levels of shearing being applied to the pumped fluid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eccentric Screw Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Eccentric Screw Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eccentric Screw Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dosing Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eccentric Screw Pump include Halliburton, Schlumberger, Sulzer, Seepex, General Electric (Baker Hughes), Netzsch, Weatherford, Borets and PCM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eccentric Screw Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dosing Pump

Flanged Pump

Hopper Pump

Others

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Management

Others

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eccentric Screw Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eccentric Screw Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eccentric Screw Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Eccentric Screw Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Sulzer

Seepex

General Electric (Baker Hughes)

Netzsch

Weatherford

Borets

PCM

CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling)

ITT Bornemann

THE VERDER

Csf

JOHSTADT

Pumpenfabrik Wangen

Nova rotors

VARISCO

BELLIN

Sydex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eccentric Screw Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eccentric Screw Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eccentric Screw Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eccentric Screw Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eccentric Screw Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eccentric Screw Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eccentric Screw Pump Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eccentric Screw Pump Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eccentric Screw Pump Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

