Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Molded Rubber Part refers to the part shaping rubber material into functional products in the automotive ancillary components industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Molded Rubber Parts in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Molded Rubber Parts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Damping Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Molded Rubber Parts include ContiTech AG, Freudenberg, Sumitomo Riko, NOK, Toyoda Gosei, Zhong Ding, Dana, Nishikawa and Times New Material Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Molded Rubber Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Damping Products
Sealing Products
Hoses
Other
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Molded Rubber Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Molded Rubber Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Molded Rubber Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Molded Rubber Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ContiTech AG
Freudenberg
Sumitomo Riko
NOK
Toyoda Gosei
Zhong Ding
Dana
Nishikawa
Times New Material Technology
Elringklinger
Tenneco
AB SKF
Gates
Trelleborg
Ningbo Tuopu Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global and Japan Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Automotive Molded Rubber Parts Sales Market Report 2021