2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A 2-in-1 Portable Computer is a portable computer that has features of both tablets and laptops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-in-1 Portable Computer in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 2-in-1 Portable Computer companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-in-1 Portable Computer market was valued at 33630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 82090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-in-1 Portable Computer include Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Dell, Asus and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-in-1 Portable Computer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch

Screen Size 12-14 inch

Screen Size More Than 14 inch

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Microsoft

Lenovo

Samsung

HP

Dell

Asus

Huawei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-in-1 Portable Computer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-in-1 Portable Computer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-in-1 Portable Computer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies

