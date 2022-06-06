2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A 2-in-1 Portable Computer is a portable computer that has features of both tablets and laptops.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-in-1 Portable Computer in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 2-in-1 Portable Computer companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-in-1 Portable Computer market was valued at 33630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 82090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Screen Size Less Than 12 inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-in-1 Portable Computer include Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, Dell, Asus and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-in-1 Portable Computer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Screen Size Less Than 12 inch
Screen Size 12-14 inch
Screen Size More Than 14 inch
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies 2-in-1 Portable Computer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Microsoft
Lenovo
Samsung
HP
Dell
Asus
Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-in-1 Portable Computer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-in-1 Portable Computer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-in-1 Portable Computer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-in-1 Portable Computer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-in-1 Portable Computer Companies
