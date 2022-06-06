Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomer can be applied in various fields such as automotive parts, shoes material, appliance parts and commodities by injection molding or extrusion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poly (styrene-butadiene-styrene) (SBS) Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers include Asahi Kasei Corporation, RTP Company, J-Chem Korea, Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC), Kuraray Co, Phon Tech Industrial Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nishida Giken and Shanghai Original. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Poly (styrene-butadiene-styrene) (SBS) Type

Poly (styrene-isoprene-styrene) (SIS) Type

Poly (styrene-ethylene/butylene-styrene) (SEBS) Type

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Home Appliance

Shoes

Daily Supplies

Others

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

RTP Company

J-Chem Korea

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

Kuraray Co

Phon Tech Industrial Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nishida Giken

Shanghai Original

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrenic Thermoplastic Elastomers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

