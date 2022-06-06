Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Compliance Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services include SGS, EAG Laboratories, Capsugel, Atlantic Essential Products, Inc., ORC Expert Services, Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center (FAPC), Dazmed Pharmaceuticals, NutraScience Labs and Eurofins Microbiology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Compliance Testing

Food Microbiological Testing

Food Development Consultation

Others

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGS

EAG Laboratories

Capsugel

Atlantic Essential Products, Inc.

ORC Expert Services

Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center (FAPC)

Dazmed Pharmaceuticals

NutraScience Labs

Eurofins Microbiology

Nexgen Pharma

Primera Analytical Solutions Corp.

Pyxis Laboratories LLC

Vitakem

Barrow-Agee Laboratories

Applied Consumer Services, Inc.

Biological Research Solution

Jordi Labs

Medipharm Laboratories, Inc.

Microbe Inotech Laboratories Inc.

Chromaceutical Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Alliance Technologies

NHK Laboratories, Inc.

Food Safety Consulting, Training & Testing

Avomeen Analytical Services

Dicentra

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Compani

