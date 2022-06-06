Portable Vein Finder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Vein Finders are designed to assist medical personnel with the process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Vein Finder in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Vein Finder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Vein Finder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Vein Finder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Vein Finder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Display Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Vein Finder include AccuVein, Christie, VEINCAS, Novarix, Evena, TransLite, Vuetek, Rencongzhong and ZD Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Vein Finder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Vein Finder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Vein Finder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Display Type
Non-display Type
Global Portable Vein Finder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Vein Finder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Blood Center and Research Center
Others
Global Portable Vein Finder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Vein Finder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Vein Finder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Vein Finder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Vein Finder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Vein Finder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AccuVein
Christie
VEINCAS
Novarix
Evena
TransLite
Vuetek
Rencongzhong
ZD Medical
BLZ Technology
Biobase
STIHLER ELECTRONIC
Near Infrared Imaging
de Koningh Medical Products
InSono
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Vein Finder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Vein Finder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Vein Finder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Vein Finder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Vein Finder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Vein Finder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Vein Finder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Vein Finder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Vein Finder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Vein Finder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Vein Finder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Vein Finder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Vein Finder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Vein Finder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Vein Finder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Vein Finder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Portable Vein Finder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and United States Portable Vein Finder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Portable Vein Finder Sales Market Report 2021