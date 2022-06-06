Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An armoured fighting vehicle is an armed combat vehicle protected by armour, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities. AFVs can be wheeled or tracked. Main battle tanks, armoured cars, armoured self-propelled guns, and armoured personnel carriers are all examples of AFVs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Armored Fighting Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-armored-fighting-vehicles-forecast-2022-2028-854

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Armored Fighting Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Armored Fighting Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

APC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Armored Fighting Vehicles include General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems(UK), Textron Inc(US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and Denel Land Systems (South Africa), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Armored Fighting Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

APC

IFV

MRAP

MBT

Other Types

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Commercial

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

BAE Systems(UK)

Textron Inc(US)

Oshkosh Corporation (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Thales Group (France)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Denel Land Systems (South Africa)

Sabiex International (Belgium)

Diehl Defense (Germany)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-armored-fighting-vehicles-forecast-2022-2028-854

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Armored Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armored Fighting Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armored Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armored Fighting Vehicle

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-armored-fighting-vehicles-forecast-2022-2028-854

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global and Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Sales Market Report 2021

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Research Report 2021