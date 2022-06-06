Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An armoured fighting vehicle is an armed combat vehicle protected by armour, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities. AFVs can be wheeled or tracked. Main battle tanks, armoured cars, armoured self-propelled guns, and armoured personnel carriers are all examples of AFVs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Armored Fighting Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Armored Fighting Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Armored Fighting Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
APC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Armored Fighting Vehicles include General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems(UK), Textron Inc(US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and Denel Land Systems (South Africa), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Armored Fighting Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
APC
IFV
MRAP
MBT
Other Types
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Commercial
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Armored Fighting Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Dynamics Corporation (US)
BAE Systems(UK)
Textron Inc(US)
Oshkosh Corporation (US)
Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
Thales Group (France)
Lockheed Martin (US)
Rheinmetall AG (Germany)
Denel Land Systems (South Africa)
Sabiex International (Belgium)
Diehl Defense (Germany)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Armored Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armored Fighting Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armored Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armored Fighting Vehicle
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Sales Market Report 2021
Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Research Report 2021