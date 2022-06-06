Carpool-as-a-service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carpool-as-a-service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carpool-as-a-service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online Carpooling Platforms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carpool-as-a-service include Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line) and Via Transportation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carpool-as-a-service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Online Carpooling Platforms
App-based Carpooling
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Business
For Individuals
For Schools, etc.
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carpool-as-a-service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carpool-as-a-service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Uber
BlaBlaCar
Wunder Carpool
Karos
Carma
SPLT (Splitting Fares)
Waze Carpool
Shared Rides (Lyft Line)
Via Transportation
Zimride by Enterprise
Scoop Technologies
Ola Share
SRide
Meru Carpool
Grab
Ryde
Didi Chuxing
Dida Chuxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carpool-as-a-service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carpool-as-a-service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carpool-as-a-service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carpool-as-a-service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carpool-as-a-service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Carpool-as-a-service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Carpool-as-a-service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carpool-as-a-service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carpool-as-a-service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carpool-as-a-service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
