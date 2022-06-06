Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rotomolded is another term for the manufacturing process known as rotational molding. It is a method that has long been used to form a variety of plastic objects and products.Plastic powder is placed into a heated hollow mold and continuously rotated so it melts and disperses evenly around the inside edges of the mold. The rotation continues during both the heating and cooling phases. After cooling, the object shrinks and comes away from the mold, allowing for easy removal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotomolded Plastic Bins in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rotomolded Plastic Bins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotomolded Plastic Bins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotomolded Plastic Bins include Granger Plastics, Alaska Structures, Diversified Plastics Inc, Rajyog, ZERO Manufacturing, Becklin Holdings, KK Nag Ltd, Ningbo Rich Rotomolding and Royal Case Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotomolded Plastic Bins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Others
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Textile
Water
Military
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Granger Plastics
Alaska Structures
Diversified Plastics Inc
Rajyog
ZERO Manufacturing
Becklin Holdings
KK Nag Ltd
Ningbo Rich Rotomolding
Royal Case Company
Ameripack
Dura-Cast Products
Remcon Plastics
TranPak
Materials Handling
Rotokas
Toter, LLC
Rotogal
Meese
SKB Corporation
Fibertech
Den Hartog Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotomolded Plastic Bins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotomolded Plastic Bins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies
4 Sights by Product
