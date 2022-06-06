Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rotomolded is another term for the manufacturing process known as rotational molding. It is a method that has long been used to form a variety of plastic objects and products.Plastic powder is placed into a heated hollow mold and continuously rotated so it melts and disperses evenly around the inside edges of the mold. The rotation continues during both the heating and cooling phases. After cooling, the object shrinks and comes away from the mold, allowing for easy removal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotomolded Plastic Bins in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rotomolded Plastic Bins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotomolded Plastic Bins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotomolded Plastic Bins include Granger Plastics, Alaska Structures, Diversified Plastics Inc, Rajyog, ZERO Manufacturing, Becklin Holdings, KK Nag Ltd, Ningbo Rich Rotomolding and Royal Case Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotomolded Plastic Bins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Textile

Water

Military

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rotomolded Plastic Bins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Granger Plastics

Alaska Structures

Diversified Plastics Inc

Rajyog

ZERO Manufacturing

Becklin Holdings

KK Nag Ltd

Ningbo Rich Rotomolding

Royal Case Company

Ameripack

Dura-Cast Products

Remcon Plastics

TranPak

Materials Handling

Rotokas

Toter, LLC

Rotogal

Meese

SKB Corporation

Fibertech

Den Hartog Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotomolded Plastic Bins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rotomolded Plastic Bins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotomolded Plastic Bins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotomolded Plastic Bins Companies

4 Sights by Product

