Web-based Carpooling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Web-based Carpooling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Web-based Carpooling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Web-based Carpooling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standalone Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Web-based Carpooling include Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line) and Via Transportation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Web-based Carpooling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Web-based Carpooling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web-based Carpooling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standalone Platform

Integrated

Global Web-based Carpooling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web-based Carpooling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

Global Web-based Carpooling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Web-based Carpooling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Web-based Carpooling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Web-based Carpooling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

SRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

Ryde

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Web-based Carpooling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Web-based Carpooling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Web-based Carpooling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Web-based Carpooling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Web-based Carpooling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Web-based Carpooling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Web-based Carpooling Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web-based Carpooling Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web-based Carpooling Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web-based Carpooling Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

