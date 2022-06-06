Tube Expander Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tube Expanders are rolling tube type expansion tools used for fixing and molding tubes to tube sheets in the manufacturing processes of heat exchangers such as boilers and condensers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tube Expander in global, including the following market information:

Global Tube Expander Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tube Expander Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Tube Expander companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tube Expander market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Parallel Tube Expansion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tube Expander include Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd, Dolphin, KRAIS Tube Expanders, KB INDUSTRIES, Niksu Power Tools, Perfect Tools & Equipments and SHINGARE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tube Expander manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tube Expander Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tube Expander Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Parallel Tube Expansion

Flare Tube Expansion

Global Tube Expander Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tube Expander Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Condensers

Chillers

Heat Exchangers

Boilers

Vacuum Pans

Others

Global Tube Expander Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tube Expander Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tube Expander revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tube Expander revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tube Expander sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Tube Expander sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd

Dolphin

KRAIS Tube Expanders

KB INDUSTRIES

Niksu Power Tools

Perfect Tools & Equipments

SHINGARE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tube Expander Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tube Expander Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tube Expander Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tube Expander Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tube Expander Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tube Expander Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tube Expander Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tube Expander Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tube Expander Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tube Expander Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tube Expander Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tube Expander Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tube Expander Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tube Expander Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tube Expander Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tube Expander Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tube Expander Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Parallel Tube Expansion

4.1.3 Flare Tu

