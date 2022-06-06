Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Asphalt Anti Strip Agent is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Anti Strip Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Asphalt Anti Strip Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent market was valued at 162.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 236.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amine Anti-Stripping Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Anti Strip Agent include ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill, DuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel and Pre Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asphalt Anti Strip Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Warm Mix Asphalt
Hot Mix Asphalt
Cold Mix Asphalt
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ArrMaz
Ingevity
Dow Chemical
Evonik
Cargill
DuPont
Arkema
Akzo Nobel
Pre Tech
Macismo
LT Special Road
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Companies
4 S
