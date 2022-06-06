Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Asphalt Anti Strip Agent is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Anti Strip Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Asphalt Anti Strip Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent market was valued at 162.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 236.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Amine Anti-Stripping Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Anti Strip Agent include ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill, DuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel and Pre Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asphalt Anti Strip Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Amine Anti-Stripping Agent

Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Warm Mix Asphalt

Hot Mix Asphalt

Cold Mix Asphalt

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Anti Strip Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Asphalt Anti Strip Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArrMaz

Ingevity

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Cargill

DuPont

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Pre Tech

Macismo

LT Special Road

