IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Customized Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service include EST Group, Simeio, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AllClear ID, PwC, IDMWORKS, Oxford Computer Group, Ernst & Young and Edgile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Customized Service

Standardized Service

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Banks

Hospitality

Healthcare

Government

Others

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EST Group

Simeio

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

AllClear ID

PwC

IDMWORKS

Oxford Computer Group

Ernst & Young

Edgile

Aurionpro Solutions

Column Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IAM (Identity and Access Management) Professional Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

