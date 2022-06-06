Bromobutyl Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromobutyl Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bromobutyl Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bromobutyl Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Butyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bromobutyl Rubber include ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Zhejiang Cenway, Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals, Herun Group and Shandong Shenchi Petrochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bromobutyl Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Butyl

BromoButyl

Others

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires and Tubes

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bromobutyl Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bromobutyl Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bromobutyl Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bromobutyl Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Zhejiang Cenway

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Herun Group

Shandong Shenchi Petrochemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bromobutyl Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bromobutyl Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bromobutyl Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bromobutyl Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromobutyl Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bromobutyl Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromobutyl Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bromobutyl Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromobutyl Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bromobutyl Rubber Market Size Markets, 2021 &

