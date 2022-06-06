Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Wool Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material include Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Knauf, Atlas Roofing, PPG Industries and DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Wool Board

Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket

Glass Wool Blanket

Others

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Exterior Insulation

Indoor Insulation

Pipe Insulation

Others

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Knauf

Atlas Roofing

PPG Industries

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Wool Thermal Insulation Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Wool Thermal Insulati

