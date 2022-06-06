Uncategorized

Chlorobutyl Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorobutyl Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chlorobutyl Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorobutyl Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Butyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorobutyl Rubber include ExxonMobil, Lanxess, Reliance Sibur Elastomers, Japan Butyl Company and Association, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorobutyl Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Butyl

BromoButyl

Others

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Other

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorobutyl Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorobutyl Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorobutyl Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chlorobutyl Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

Reliance Sibur Elastomers

Japan Butyl Company

Association

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorobutyl Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorobutyl Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorobutyl Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorobutyl Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorobutyl Rubber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorobutyl Rubber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Siz

 

