Glass Serological Pipettes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Serological Pipette is the Serological Pipette made of glass.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Serological Pipettes in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Glass Serological Pipettes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Serological Pipettes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-2 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Serological Pipettes include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, VWR, Sarstedt, Merck, Eppendorf, Argos Technologies, CAPP and Camlab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Serological Pipettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-2 ml

5 ml

10 ml

25 ml

Other ( 50 ml etc.)

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Research Institution

Other

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

VWR

Sarstedt

Merck

Eppendorf

Argos Technologies

CAPP

Camlab

HiMedia Laboratories

TPP

Greiner Bio-One

Biofil

NEST

Sorfa

CITOTEST

