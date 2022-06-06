Military Laser Target Designator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Laser Target Designator in Global, including the following market information:
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Military Laser Target Designator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Airborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Military Laser Target Designator include L3 Technologies, Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, UTC Aerospace Systems, Gooch & Housego, RPMC Lasers, Elbit Systems and FLIR Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Military Laser Target Designator companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Airborne
Ground-based
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Submarines
Surface Vessels
Dismounted Soldier
Tracked and Wheeled Vehicles
Handheld Binoculars
Fixed-and-rotary Wing Aircraft
Tethered Aerostats and UAVs
Satellites
Others
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Military Laser Target Designator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Military Laser Target Designator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L3 Technologies
Leonardo
Northrop Grumman
UTC Aerospace Systems
Gooch & Housego
RPMC Lasers
Elbit Systems
FLIR Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Military Laser Target Designator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Military Laser Target Designator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Military Laser Target Designator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Military Laser Target Designator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Military Laser Target Designator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Laser Target Designator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Military Laser Target Designator Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Laser Target Designator Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Military Laser Target Designator Companies
