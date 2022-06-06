Military Laser Target Designator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Laser Target Designator in Global, including the following market information:

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Laser Target Designator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Airborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military Laser Target Designator include L3 Technologies, Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, UTC Aerospace Systems, Gooch & Housego, RPMC Lasers, Elbit Systems and FLIR Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Military Laser Target Designator companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Airborne

Ground-based

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Submarines

Surface Vessels

Dismounted Soldier

Tracked and Wheeled Vehicles

Handheld Binoculars

Fixed-and-rotary Wing Aircraft

Tethered Aerostats and UAVs

Satellites

Others

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Laser Target Designator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Laser Target Designator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

UTC Aerospace Systems

Gooch & Housego

RPMC Lasers

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Laser Target Designator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Military Laser Target Designator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Military Laser Target Designator Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Laser Target Designator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Military Laser Target Designator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Military Laser Target Designator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Laser Target Designator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Military Laser Target Designator Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Laser Target Designator Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Military Laser Target Designator Companies

