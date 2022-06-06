Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Multicarrier parcel management solutions help companies select the appropriate (best) parcel carrier from among all contracted carriers based on order characteristics (such as weight and dimensional properties), delivery rules (such as delivery time and delivery zone) and carrier performance, while considering the cost differentials of various carrier offerings. These tools also enable shippers to manage the creation of labels, create shipper manifests, provide status messages to customers or customer service representatives, and manage carrier rates. Parcel management has become a necessary, complementary part to the multimodal TMS and WMS offerings. TMS, as well as WMS vendors, partner with the parcel vendors to expand the capability in their own toolset ? as most TMS vendors have no plans to develop this capability themselves and most WMS providers' capabilities in this space are limited.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7140280/global-multicarrier-parcel-management-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-933
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions include Ingram Micro, ConnectShip, MetaPack, Pitney Bowes, Centiro and Logistyx Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingram Micro
ConnectShip
MetaPack
Pitney Bowes
Centiro
Logistyx Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027