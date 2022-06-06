Women?s Bra Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Women?s Bra in global, including the following market information:

Global Women?s Bra Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Women?s Bra Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Women?s Bra companies in 2021 (%)

The global Women?s Bra market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Women?s Bra include L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Fast Retailing, PVH and Cosmo Lady, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Women?s Bra manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Women?s Bra Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Women?s Bra Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cotton

Silk

Others

Global Women?s Bra Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Women?s Bra Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Retail

Global Women?s Bra Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Women?s Bra Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Women?s Bra revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Women?s Bra revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Women?s Bra sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Women?s Bra sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Lise Charmel

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

Vivien

Gunze

Tommy John

Jockey International, Inc

Ex-Officio

UnderArmour

Gokaldas Images

