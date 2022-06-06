Women?s Bra Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Women?s Bra in global, including the following market information:
Global Women?s Bra Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Women?s Bra Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Women?s Bra companies in 2021 (%)
The global Women?s Bra market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Women?s Bra include L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Fast Retailing, PVH and Cosmo Lady, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Women?s Bra manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Women?s Bra Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women?s Bra Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cotton
Silk
Others
Global Women?s Bra Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women?s Bra Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Online Retail
Global Women?s Bra Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women?s Bra Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Women?s Bra revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Women?s Bra revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Women?s Bra sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Women?s Bra sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L Brands
Hanes Brands
Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
Triumph International
Wacoal
Marks & Spencer
Fast Retailing
PVH
Cosmo Lady
American Eagle (Aerie)
Page Industries Ltd.
Embrygroup
Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
Aimer
Lise Charmel
Wolf Lingerie
Hanky Panky
Vivien
Gunze
Tommy John
Jockey International, Inc
Ex-Officio
UnderArmour
Gokaldas Images
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Women?s Bra Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Women?s Bra Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Women?s Bra Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Women?s Bra Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Women?s Bra Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Women?s Bra Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Women?s Bra Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Women?s Bra Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Women?s Bra Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Women?s Bra Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Women?s Bra Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Women?s Bra Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Women?s Bra Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women?s Bra Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Women?s Bra Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women?s Bra Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Women?s Bra Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton
4.1.3 Silk
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Women?
