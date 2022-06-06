Styrene Acrylonitrile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene Acrylonitrile has good transparency, high stiffness, and chemical resistance for the foaming products and is applicable to electronics, daily supplies, ABS, and different compounding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene Acrylonitrile in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrene Acrylonitrile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene Acrylonitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Acrylonitrile include RTP Company, Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC), Eni, LG Chem, Entec Polymers, Trinseo, Ineos, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corp and Chi Mei Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene Acrylonitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Grade

Special Grade

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Home Appliances

Building Materials

Automobiles

Others

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RTP Company

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

Eni

LG Chem

Entec Polymers

Trinseo

Ineos

Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corp

Chi Mei Corporation

Taita Chemical Co., Ltd

