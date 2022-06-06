Clothing Print Label Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Clothing Print Label is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clothing Print Label in global, including the following market information:
Global Clothing Print Label Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Clothing Print Label Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Clothing Print Label companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clothing Print Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Woven Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clothing Print Label include Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Trimco International, NATco, ITL Group, SML Group, CADICA GROUP, Hang Sang (Siu Po) and Finotex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clothing Print Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clothing Print Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clothing Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Woven Labels
Printed Labels
Hang Tags
Other
Global Clothing Print Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clothing Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Women?s Clothing
Men?s Clothing
Children?s Clothing
Global Clothing Print Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clothing Print Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clothing Print Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clothing Print Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Clothing Print Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Clothing Print Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Avery Dennison
CCL Industries
Trimco International
NATco
ITL Group
SML Group
CADICA GROUP
Hang Sang (Siu Po)
Finotex
Jointak
r-pac
Label Solutions Bangladesh
Arrow Textiles Limited
BCI
LABEL PARTNERS
Elite Labels
WCL
Apparel Label
QIHE
Gang Apparel Accessories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clothing Print Label Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clothing Print Label Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clothing Print Label Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clothing Print Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clothing Print Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Clothing Print Label Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clothing Print Label Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clothing Print Label Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clothing Print Label Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Clothing Print Label Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Clothing Print Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clothing Print Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Clothing Print Label Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clothing Print Label Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clothing Print Label Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clothing Print Label Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
