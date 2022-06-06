Back Office Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Back Office Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Back Office Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Back Office Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bespoke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Back Office Automation include Pershing Limited, Integrify, CAPCO, Thoughtonomy, Codeless Platforms, TrackVia, Altitude Business Systems Ltd and Altivon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Back Office Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Back Office Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Back Office Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bespoke
Off-the-shelf
Global Back Office Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Back Office Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking
Insurance
Others
Global Back Office Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Back Office Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Back Office Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Back Office Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pershing Limited
Integrify
CAPCO
Thoughtonomy
Codeless Platforms
TrackVia
Altitude Business Systems Ltd
Altivon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Back Office Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Back Office Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Back Office Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Back Office Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Back Office Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Back Office Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Back Office Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Back Office Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Back Office Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Back Office Automation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Office Automation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Back Office Automation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Office Automation Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
