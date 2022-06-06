Automotive Surround View Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Surround View Camera is a vehicle camera system that provides different views like top view, rear view and panorama view to assist the driver when parking, either manually or automatically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Surround View Camera in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Surround View Camera companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Surround View Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4 Cameras Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Surround View Camera include Valeo, Magna, Continental, Denso, Aisin, Mobis, Fujitsu, Clarion and SL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Surround View Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
4 Cameras Type
6 Cameras Type
Other
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Surround View Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Surround View Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Surround View Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Surround View Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Valeo
Magna
Continental
Denso
Aisin
Mobis
Fujitsu
Clarion
SL
Good Driver
Percherry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Surround View Camera Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Surround View Camera Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Surround View Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Surround View Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Surround View Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Surround View Camera Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Surround View Camera Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Surround View
