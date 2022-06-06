Aircraft Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aircraft Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carpet Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Tape include Tape-Rite Co., Inc., Motson Graphics, Inc., Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc., MOCAP LLC, Griff Paper & Film, Carolina Tape & Supply Corp., MBK Tape Solutions, Converters, Inc. and Bally Ribbon Mills, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carpet Tape
Anti-Slip Tape
Hazard Tape
Global Aircraft Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Defense
Global Aircraft Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aircraft Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tape-Rite Co., Inc.
Motson Graphics, Inc.
Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc.
MOCAP LLC
Griff Paper & Film
Carolina Tape & Supply Corp.
MBK Tape Solutions
Converters, Inc.
Bally Ribbon Mills
CS Hyde Company
Budnick Converting
Specialty Tape Converting, Inc.
Consolidated Cordage Corp.
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Biolink GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aircraft Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Carpet Tape
4.1.3 Anti-Slip Tape
