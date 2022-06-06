Aluminum Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aluminum Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Coated Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Tape include Tape-Rite Co., Inc., Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co., Ellsworth Adhesives, Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc., Carolina Tape & Supply Corp., Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd., MBK Tape Solutions, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. and Converters, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Coated Tape

Single Coated Tape

Global Aluminum Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Aluminum Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminum Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tape-Rite Co., Inc.

Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.

Ellsworth Adhesives

Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc.

Carolina Tape & Supply Corp.

Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd.

MBK Tape Solutions

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Converters, Inc.

New Pig

CS Hyde Company

Aremco Products, Inc.

Riverside Paper Co., Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Double Coated Tape

4.1.3 Single Coated

