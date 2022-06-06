API Management Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of API Management Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global API Management Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global API Management Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of API Management Tools include NGINX, Postman, Oracle, Anypoint Platform, TIBCO, Amazon, Anypoint, Apigee and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the API Management Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global API Management Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global API Management Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Web-Based
Others
Global API Management Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global API Management Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global API Management Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global API Management Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies API Management Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies API Management Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NGINX
Postman
Oracle
Anypoint Platform
TIBCO
Amazon
Anypoint
Apigee
Microsoft
IBM
CA Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 API Management Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global API Management Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global API Management Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global API Management Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global API Management Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top API Management Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global API Management Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global API Management Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 API Management Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies API Management Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 API Management Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 API Management Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 API Management Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
