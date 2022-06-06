Land Surveying Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surveying or land surveying is the technique, profession, and science of determining the terrestrial or three-dimensional positions of points and the distances and angles between them. A land surveying professional is called a land surveyor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Land Surveying in Global, including the following market information:

Global Land Surveying Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Land Surveying market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ALTA/ACSM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Land Surveying include BGT Land Surveying, TEC, Carow Land Surveying, GPA Professional Land Surveyors, Land Surveys, MOSTROM?ASSOC, McPeek Land Surveying?MLS?, Russell Shortt Land Surveyors and Ferguson?Foss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Land Surveying companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Land Surveying Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Land Surveying Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ALTA/ACSM

Boundary Survey

Construction Survey

Location Survey

Others

Global Land Surveying Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Land Surveying Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Others

Global Land Surveying Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Land Surveying Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Land Surveying revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Land Surveying revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BGT Land Surveying

TEC

Carow Land Surveying

GPA Professional Land Surveyors

Land Surveys

MOSTROM?ASSOC

McPeek Land Surveying?MLS?

Russell Shortt Land Surveyors

Ferguson?Foss

Compass Land Surveyors

Gunnin Land Surveying

Lansdale Surveying Inc.

Parker Land Surveying?LLC

Deren Land Surveying, LLC

Colibri

Uintah Engineering & Land Surveying (UELS)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Land Surveying Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Land Surveying Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Land Surveying Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Land Surveying Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Land Surveying Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Land Surveying Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Land Surveying Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Land Surveying Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Land Surveying Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Land Surveying Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Land Surveying Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Land Surveying Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Land Surveying Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Land Surveying Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ALTA/ACSM



