Offshore Catering Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Catering Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Offshore Catering Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offshore Catering Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Catering & Hotel Staff Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offshore Catering Services include FOSS & ESG, MAKO, Oceanwide, OSSA Offshore Catering, WellScope, Triangle, GREENWOOD, Compass Group and Global Offshore Logistics?GOL?, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offshore Catering Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offshore Catering Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offshore Catering Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Catering & Hotel Staff
Supply of Food, Beverages and Bonded Stores
Galley Equipment & Design
Cleaning of Accommodation
Others
Global Offshore Catering Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offshore Catering Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offshore Oil
Navy
Entertainment
Others
Global Offshore Catering Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Offshore Catering Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Offshore Catering Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Offshore Catering Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FOSS & ESG
MAKO
Oceanwide
OSSA Offshore Catering
WellScope
Triangle
GREENWOOD
Compass Group
Global Offshore Logistics?GOL?
Bailey
Al.Ma.Alimentari Marittimi
ROYAL INTERNATIONAL
Acadiana, LLC
Tsebo
Al Kuhaimi
Zodiac Marine Services
Petit Paris Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offshore Catering Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offshore Catering Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offshore Catering Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offshore Catering Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offshore Catering Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offshore Catering Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offshore Catering Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offshore Catering Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Catering Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Offshore Catering Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Catering Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Catering Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Catering Services Companies
