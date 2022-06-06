Enterprise Content Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Content Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise Content Management Software market was valued at 44330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Content Management Software include Alfresco Software, Box, Curata, Dashpivot, DocStar, Egnyte, eXo Platform, Hippo CMS and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterprise Content Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

SaaS

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise Content Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise Content Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfresco Software

Box

Curata

Dashpivot

DocStar

Egnyte

eXo Platform

Hippo CMS

IBM

Oracle

Laserfiche

MangoApps

MaxxVault

M?Files

Micro Focus Vibe

Microsoft

OnBase by Hyland

OpenText Documentum

PowerDMS

SmartSearch Document Management

Workshare Compare

Xerox DocuShare

XWiki Collaboration Suite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enterprise Content Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enterprise Content Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enterprise Content Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Content Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Content Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Content Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

