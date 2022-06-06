E-learning Authoring Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The primary purpose of E-learning Authoring Software is to author, or create, educational assets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-learning Authoring Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-learning Authoring Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-learning Authoring Software include IBM, SAP, EIVA, iSpring Solutions, Versal, Docebo, Absorb, Mindflash Technologies and SkyPrep, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the E-learning Authoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-learning Authoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies E-learning Authoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

SAP

EIVA

iSpring Solutions

Versal

Docebo

Absorb

Mindflash Technologies

SkyPrep

Accord LMS

Adobe

Configio

Articulate

easygenerator

Saba

rexx

ProProfs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-learning Authoring Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-learning Authoring Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-learning Authoring Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-learning Authoring Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-learning Authoring Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-learning Authoring Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-learning Authoring Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies E-learning Authoring Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-learning Authoring Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-learning Authoring Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

