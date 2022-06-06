Network Monitoring Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Network Monitoring Tool is a system that constantly monitors a computer network for slow or failing components and that notifies the network administrator (via email, SMS or other alarms) in case of outages or other trouble.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Monitoring Tool in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Monitoring Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Monitoring Tool include Spiceworks Inc, Paessler AG, ManageEngine, SysAid Technologies, Pandora, Monitis, Ipswitch, Inc, SolarWinds and Nagios, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Monitoring Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Network Monitoring Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Network Monitoring Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spiceworks Inc
Paessler AG
ManageEngine
SysAid Technologies
Pandora
Monitis
Ipswitch, Inc
SolarWinds
Nagios
LogRhythm?Inc
Kaseya Limited
Opsview
Dynatrace LLC
ThousandEyes
Broadcom
CloudRadar
Zenoss
NETSCOUT
ITRS Group Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Monitoring Tool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Network Monitoring Tool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Network Monitoring Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Monitoring Tool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Network Monitoring Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Network Monitoring Tool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Monitoring Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Network Monitoring Tool Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Monitoring Tool Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Monitoring Tool Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Monitoring Tool Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
