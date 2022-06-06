Online Learning Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Learning Management System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Online Learning Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Learning Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Learning Management System include Quizworks B.V., ProProfs.com, Techno Infonet, Adobe, ICS Learning Group, Mindflash, iSpring Learn, TalentLMS and Looop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Learning Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Learning Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Learning Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Global Online Learning Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Learning Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Online Learning Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Learning Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Online Learning Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Online Learning Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quizworks B.V.
ProProfs.com
Techno Infonet
Adobe
ICS Learning Group
Mindflash
iSpring Learn
TalentLMS
Looop
360Learning Engagement Platform
Coassemble
CoreAchieve
Skillcast LMS
EduMe
Agylia
Moodle
Chamilo
Open edX
Totara Learn
Canvas
Docebo
SAP
LearnUpon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Learning Management System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Online Learning Management System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Learning Management System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Learning Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Learning Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Learning Management System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Learning Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Learning Management System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Learning Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Online Learning Management System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Learning Management System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Learning Management System Companies
