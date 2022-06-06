Continuously Coil Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Continuously Coil Coating is a high performance liquid coating applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Cross linking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuously Coil Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Continuously Coil Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Continuously Coil Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Coil Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Continuously Coil Coating include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, NIPSEA Group, Beckers, KCC, Actega(Altana), Axalta and Dura Coat Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Continuously Coil Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Coil Coating
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating
Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating
Plastisol Coil Coating
Others
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coated Steel
Aluminum Products
Others
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Continuously Coil Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Continuously Coil Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Continuously Coil Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Continuously Coil Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Valspar
NIPSEA Group
Beckers
KCC
Actega(Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Unicheminc
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Continuously Coil Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Continuously Coil Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Continuously Coil Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Continuously Coil Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Continuously Coil Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Continuously Coil Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Continuously Coil Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Continuously Coil Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Continuously Coil Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuously Coil Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuously Coil Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Continuously Coil Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Continuously Coil Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Continuously Coil Coatin
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Continuously Coil Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Continuously Coil Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Continuously Coil Coating Sales Market Report 2021
Global Continuously Coil Coating Market Research Report 2021