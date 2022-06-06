Non-Relational Databases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-relational databases do not use the rows/columns table format of relational databases. They have different and varying frameworks of storing and modeling data. By relaxing certain rules these databases provide increased scalability and availability. The term ?non-relational database? is sometimes used synonymously with?NoSQL databases.?Document-oriented databases, key-value databases, object databases and graph databases are non-relational databases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Relational Databases in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Relational Databases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Relational Databases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Relational Databases include IBM, FileMaker, Oracle, Neo4j, InterSystems, Microsoft, AWS, Google and Datastax(Aurelius), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Relational Databases companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Relational Databases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Relational Databases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Non-Relational Databases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Relational Databases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Non-Relational Databases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-Relational Databases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Relational Databases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Relational Databases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

FileMaker

Oracle

Neo4j

InterSystems

Microsoft

AWS

Google

Datastax(Aurelius)

Sparsity Technologies

Teradata

