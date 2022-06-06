LMS for Nonprofit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LMS for Nonprofit in Global, including the following market information:

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global LMS for Nonprofit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LMS for Nonprofit include BrainCert Enterprise LMS, Brainier, Chamilo, Easy LMS, eLogic Learning, Instructure, iSpring Learn, Kallidus Learn and LearnUpon LMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LMS for Nonprofit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LMS for Nonprofit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LMS for Nonprofit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BrainCert Enterprise LMS

Brainier

Chamilo

Easy LMS

eLogic Learning

Instructure

iSpring Learn

Kallidus Learn

LearnUpon LMS

LearnWorlds

Looop

Moodle

Nimble LMS

Open edX

Skillsoft

Skolera

TalentLMS

Totara Learn

Violet LMS

Ziiva

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LMS for Nonprofit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LMS for Nonprofit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LMS for Nonprofit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LMS for Nonprofit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LMS for Nonprofit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LMS for Nonprofit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies LMS for Nonprofit Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LMS for Nonprofit Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LMS for Nonprofit Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LMS for Nonprofit Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global LMS for Nonprofit Market Size Markets,

