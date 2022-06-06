Windbreaker Jacket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A?Windbreaker Jacket is a thin fabric coat designed to resist wind chill and light rain, making it a lighter version of the jacket.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Windbreaker Jacket in global, including the following market information:
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Windbreaker Jacket companies in 2021 (%)
The global Windbreaker Jacket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Shell Windbreaker Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Windbreaker Jacket include Columbia, Nike, Adidas, Jack Wolfskin/Callaway Golf, Blackyak, Kailas, The North Face, Timberland and Cotopaxi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Windbreaker Jacket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard Shell Windbreaker
Soft Shell Windbreaker
Others
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Children
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Windbreaker Jacket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Windbreaker Jacket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Windbreaker Jacket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Windbreaker Jacket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Columbia
Nike
Adidas
Jack Wolfskin/Callaway Golf
Blackyak
Kailas
The North Face
Timberland
Cotopaxi
Patagonia
Fenix Outdoor AB
Under Armour
Marmot
Falke
Volcom/Kering
Eddie Bauer/Golden Gate Capital
ZARA
H&M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Windbreaker Jacket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Windbreaker Jacket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Windbreaker Jacket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Windbreaker Jacket Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Windbreaker Jacket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Windbreaker Jacket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Windbreaker Jacket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Windbreaker Jacket Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Windbreaker Jacket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Windbreaker Jacket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Windbreaker Jacket Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Windbreaker Jacket Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Windbreaker Jacket Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Windbreaker Jacket Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Windbreaker Jacket Market Siz
