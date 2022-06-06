Technology Business Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Technology Business Management (TBM) Software automates tracking the cost of the present information technology infrastructure and also IT growth, and, beyond budgeting, helps communicate the cost and value that presently-existing and projected IT represents to stakeholders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Technology Business Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Technology Business Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Technology Business Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Technology Business Management Software include Apptio, BMC, HarmonyPSA, vRealize Business, UMT360 and Ansarada, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Technology Business Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Technology Business Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Technology Business Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Technology Business Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Technology Business Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Technology Business Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Technology Business Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Technology Business Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Technology Business Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apptio
BMC
HarmonyPSA
vRealize Business
UMT360
Ansarada
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Technology Business Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Technology Business Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Technology Business Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Technology Business Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Technology Business Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Technology Business Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Technology Business Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Technology Business Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Technology Business Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Technology Business Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Technology Business Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1
