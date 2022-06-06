Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High-speed Impeller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment include Fluid Research, Nordson Sealant Equipment, Midway Industrial Supply & Systems, Hapco, Inc., Graco, Inc., Trico Poly Systems LLC, Utah Foam Products, Bauer Cases and Polyurethane Process Industries, LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High-speed Impeller
High-pressure Air
Low and Medium Pressure
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Rubber
Refrigerator
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Polyurethane Foam Dispensing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fluid Research
Nordson Sealant Equipment
Midway Industrial Supply & Systems
Hapco, Inc.
Graco, Inc.
Trico Poly Systems LLC
Utah Foam Products
Bauer Cases
Polyurethane Process Industries, LLC
Jesco Products Company, Inc
E-Z Flow
Adhesive Systems Technology
RHH Foam Systems, Inc.
EXACT Dispensing Systems
Source of Supply in Polyurethanes Inc
SWD Urethane Co.
Rampf Group, Inc.
PRP, Inc.
Omni West Pak
