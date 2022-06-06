Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information from Satellite. Typically, GPS satellite signal and SDARS: Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GPS Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna include Molex, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries, Hirschmann, ASK Industries, Fiamm and Suzhong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GPS Antenna

GPS and SDARS Antenna

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Molex

Harada

Yokowa

Kathrein

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

ASK Industries

Fiamm

Suzhong

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

