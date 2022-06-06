Dental Implant Prostheses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.A dental prosthesis may be held in place by connecting to teeth or dental implants, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Implant Prostheses in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Dental Implant Prostheses include Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Osstem, Dentium, GC and DIO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Implant Prostheses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dental Implants
Dental Prosthetics
Other
Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Straumann
Danaher
Dentsply
Zimmer Biomet
Henry Schein
Osstem
Dentium
GC
DIO
Neobiotech
Kyocera Medical
Keystone Dental
Southern Implant
Bicon
Dyna Dental
B & B Dental
BEGO
Huaxi Dental Implant
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Implant Prostheses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Implant Prostheses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Implant Prostheses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental Implant Prostheses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Implant Prostheses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Implant Prostheses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Implant Prostheses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Implant Prostheses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Implant Prosthese
