Dental Implant Prostheses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.A dental prosthesis may be held in place by connecting to teeth or dental implants, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Implant Prostheses in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Implant Prostheses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Implant Prostheses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dental Implants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Implant Prostheses include Straumann, Danaher, Dentsply, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Osstem, Dentium, GC and DIO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Implant Prostheses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Other

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Implant Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Implant Prostheses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Straumann

Danaher

Dentsply

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein

Osstem

Dentium

GC

DIO

Neobiotech

Kyocera Medical

Keystone Dental

Southern Implant

Bicon

Dyna Dental

B & B Dental

BEGO

Huaxi Dental Implant

