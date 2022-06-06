Industrial Arc Furnaces Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Industrial Arc Furnace is a high-temperature furnace that uses high-voltage electric arcs to make steel. Arc furnaces are a feature of the minimills that recycle iron and steel scrap into new steel products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Arc Furnaces in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Arc Furnaces companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Arc Furnaces market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC-EAF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Arc Furnaces include Danieli, Siemens, SMS, Electrotherm, TENOVA, Primetals Technologies, DongXong, Steel Plantech and TYMEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Arc Furnaces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC-EAF
DC-EAF
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Smelting
Ore Smelting
Others
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Arc Furnaces revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Arc Furnaces revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Arc Furnaces sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Arc Furnaces sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danieli
Siemens
SMS
Electrotherm
TENOVA
Primetals Technologies
DongXong
Steel Plantech
TYMEC
IHI
Doshi
Sermak Metal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Arc Furnaces Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Arc Furnaces Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Arc Furnaces Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Arc Furnaces Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Arc Furnaces Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Arc Furnaces Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Arc Furnaces Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Industrial Heat Treat Furnaces Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Industrial Electric Arc Furnaces (EAC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Industrial Ovens and Furnaces Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Heat Treatment Furnaces Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028