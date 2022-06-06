Mechanical Presses Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Mechanical Presses Machine is a device designed to apply very high force to form, shape, or cut materials, to compress solids, or to extract liquids. Mechanical presses range in size from very small units that are operated by hand, to large powered industrial units used in manufacturing and assembly line applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Presses Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mechanical Presses Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mechanical Presses Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 2000KN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Presses Machine include Schuler, JIER, Aida, Komatsu, Chin Fong, QIQIHAR NO.2, Amada, Yangli Group and Simpac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mechanical Presses Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 2000KN
2000KN-5000KN
More than 5000KN
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
General Machine Industry
Home Appliances
Shipbuilding and Aerospace
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mechanical Presses Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mechanical Presses Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mechanical Presses Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mechanical Presses Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schuler
JIER
Aida
Komatsu
Chin Fong
QIQIHAR NO.2
Amada
Yangli Group
Simpac
World Group
SEYI
Yadon
Xuduan
Rongcheng
Hitachi Zosen
ISGEC
SMS Group
Jsc”Tjazhmekhpress”
IDS
HWAIL PRESS
Shailesh Machine Tools
Narendra Press Tech Private Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mechanical Presses Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mechanical Presses Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mechanical Presses Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mechanical Presses Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mechanical Presses Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mechanical Presses Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mechanical Presses Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mechanical Presses Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mechanica
