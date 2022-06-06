APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention in Global, including the following market information:

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spear phishing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention include Symantec, Forcepoint, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab, Sophos, Webroot, Carbon Black, Fortinet and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spear phishing

Watering hole

Others

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Symantec

Forcepoint

McAfee

Kaspersky Lab

Sophos

Webroot

Carbon Black

Fortinet

Microsoft

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

FireEye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Overall Market Size

2.1 Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevention Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Prevent

